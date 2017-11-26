The Boston Celtics' incredible 16-game winning streak came to an end at the hands of the Miami Heat recently but they have bounced back impressively.

Since the defeat in Florida, the C's have won back-to-back games including a gritty 108-98 victory over the Indiana Pacers on the road on Saturday night.

They improved their league-best record to 18-3 and continue to look down at the chasing pack in the Eastern Conference.

Once again, Boston had superstar Kyrie Irving to thank for leading them to a win as he produced another stellar display.

Irving posted 25 points on 11-of-20 shooting, to go along with four rebounds and six assists in Indiana and helped to snap the home team's own six-game winning streak.

No game involving the league's silkiest ball-handler is complete without a highlight play and he didn't disappoint in this encounter either.

His latest victim was Pacers point guard Darren Collison. In an attempt to play some strong defense on the Celtics star, Collison decided to hound Irving as he brought the ball down the court but it proved to be a big mistake.

Uncle Drew managed to escape the clutches of the Indiana man with a smooth behind-the-back dribble and spin move that saw Collison collapse to the floor.

Not only did he leave his defender in a heap, Kyrie made it all the way to the basket for a simple lay-up to finish the play in style and added Collison to his long list of ankles broken.

The four-time All-Star made the move look effortless and it's become the norm to see him produce moments of magic like this with ease.

With each game in a Celtics uniform, his decision to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers is looking like a good choice as he's enjoying some of the best basketball of his career in Boston.

He is thriving with the responsibility of being the go-to guy for the team and carrying the load offensively.

The 25-year-old has also shown an improvement in his defense under the guidance of head coach Brad Stevens having been much-maligned for his efforts on that end of the floor throughout his career.

He's currently averaging a career-high 23.0 points per game, as well as 5.1 assists and 3.2 rebounds. The All-NBA guard is also notching a career-best 1.7 steals.

Irving is entering the prime years of his NBA career and Boston will be the beneficiaries as he continues to elevate his game to new heights.