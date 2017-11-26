Football

What Mohamed Salah did before Chelsea match for man who rejected him for Zamalek SC

Mohamed Salah continued his magnificent start to his Liverpool career by scoring the opening goal against his former club Chelsea at Anfield on Saturday evening.

The Egyptian winger netted his 15th goal of the season - in just his 20th appearance for the Merseyside outfit - and currently leads the Premier League’s top goalscorer charts with 10 goals.

The £34.3 million Liverpool paid AS Roma for Salah’s services in the summer already looks an absolute bargain and if he continues producing these eye-catching performances, he’ll be a serious contender for the PFA’s Premier League Player of the Season award come April/May time.

Even the most optimistic Liverpool fan couldn’t have imagined that after 13 games played, Salah would have more league goals to his name than Harry Kane, Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus, Romelu Lukaku, Alvaro Morata, Alexandre Lacazette and every other player in England’s top division.

He’s been a revelation at Anfield and, in the eyes of many, is undoubtedly the best signing of the summer.

Salah has endured hard times during his career

However, it hasn’t all been plain-sailing for Salah during his career.

He struggled under Jose Mourinho at Chelsea, of course, after arriving at Stamford Bridge from FC Basel in January 2014.

FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-NEWCASTLE

And according to a tweet that’s currently doing the rounds on social media, Salah was also rejected at the very start of his career by Egyptian giants Zamalek SC.

What Salah did for man who rejected him for Zamalek

The tweet in question is accompanied by a photo of ex-Zamalek president Mamdouh Abbas, who was photographed watching Liverpool’s Premier League clash against Chelsea from the posh seats inside Anfield.

The tweet, which appears to be true judging by the retweet from the ultra-reliable African football journalist Mark Gleeson, claims Salah invited Abbas to Anfield to watch the game - even though this was the man who didn’t think he was good enough to play for Zamalek all those years ago.

p1bvsb337vfne1pgdtqn19e9v83b.jpg

Now that’s what you call getting revenge in style.

Well played, Mo

No gloating, no nastiness, just a free match ticket to watch him perform in one of English football’s biggest matches.

p1bvsb1m8f1g88101a12eq10re182j9.jpg

Well played, Mo.

Liverpool
Mohamed Salah
Football

