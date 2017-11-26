When the Houston Rockets decided to make one of the biggest moves of the summer by acquiring Chris Paul, it was met with some scepticism as many questioned whether he could co-exist with James Harden.

With CP3 having missed the first month of the season with a knee injury, we were forced to wait to make a judgment but since his return to the lineup recently, the duo have been proving people wrong.

The veteran point guard has hit the ground running with the Rockets and has made them an even tougher proposition this season.

Paul has only featured in five games so far this year but he has already made a significant impact on the team as has formed a devastating backcourt partnership with Harden.

The nine-time All-Star's performances in the early stages of his Houston career have seen him already enter the team's record books by breaking a franchise record.

As arguably the best playmaker in the league, CP has put this on display impressively in H-Town by producing 51 assists in his five outings. That's the most for any player in the team's history over their first five games, passing two-time champion Kenny Smith.

The Rockets' wealth of shooters and offensive style has allowed Paul to do what he does best and dish the ball to teammates in the right spots and orchestrate the offence.

He's currently averaging 10.2 assists per game and has slotted in perfectly with head coach Mike D'Antoni's style of play. Paul is also posting 12.2 points and 3.6 rebounds.

The All-NBA guard has integrated himself into the team quickly and his presence will make them a serious threat to the Golden State Warriors.

The Texas-based outfit has the best record in the Western Conference at 15-4 and one of the best offences in the entire league.

But it's their work on the defensive end of the floor that has impressed the most as D'Antoni has frequently been criticised in his coaching career for only focusing on offence.

They currently rank as the eighth best defence in the NBA, giving up 101.7 points per contest.

But they were given a huge scare on Saturday night as they had to overcome a large deficit to beat a short-handed New York Knicks team at Toyota Center who were without star player Kristaps Porzingis.

The visitors jumped out to a 22-point lead in the first quarter and poured in 61 points in the first half.

But the Rockets displayed their new defensive resilience by holding the Knicks to a season-low 13 points in the third quarter and did what they do best offensively by dropping in 37 in the period en route to a 117-102 win.