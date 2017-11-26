Amir Khan may be in the Australian jungle as part of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! right now, but back in the UK he's still making boxing headlines.

Putting aside the fact he's scared of snakes and spiders, Khan's last fight was in May 2016 against Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, who KO'd him in the sixth round.

Since then, Kell Brook, Manny Pacquiao and even Floyd Mayweather have been named as potential opponents for Khan.

But nothing has yet materialised and now there are fears the 30-year-old's hiatus will last longer than two years.

Promoter Eddie Hearn, however, believes a fight between Khan and Brook in 2018 is possible.

"I know they are both coming off losses but they are both elite fighters," said Hearn this week. "The grudge is real. It's an all-British super fight.

"Amir Khan has achieved a lot in the sport and still has a lot to give. Khan-Brook is still a huge fight. I think Kell will return in March.

"I'm not sure what Amir is going to do. I'd like to see him return in March or April as well, and potentially build towards a fight in the closing period of 2018."

Khan will reportedly hang up his gloves in two year's time, when he will be 32, suggesting time is of the essence when he finishes in the jungle.

Having watched Khan on I'm a Celeb, Ricky Hatton is of the opinion that Khan must return sooner rather than later, otherwise he'll start doubting himself.

"The longer Amir is out of action, the harder it will become and I think he is running out of time," said Hatton, per The Sun.

"I'd love to see him back, there's a few miles left on his clock and he could finish on a massive high - but that clock is ticking.

"I get the impression looking at him on TV that even though he will be out of the ring for two years, there's no reason he can't do it - but the question is does he want to?

"It's extremely difficult mentally to get back to the shape you need to fight after so long. The more regularly you box, the easier it is to control your nerves.

"But the longer you are out the more questions you ask yourself: 'Have I still got it? Do I have to go through all the rubbish with training camps again?'"

Well said, Ricky. While Khan is out in Australia dealing with snakes and living off rice and beans, his boxing career is waning, which must change when he's back in the UK.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms