Saturday's race in Abu Dhabi was the last in what has been a fairly uneventful 2017 season.

Prior to the season, the retirement of 2016 World Champion Nice Rosberg meant that Lewis Hamilton was considered the heavy favourite to win his fourth World Driver's Championship.

But it was not all plain sailing for Hamilton, who fought off the challenge of Sebastian Vettel to claim the individual title with a few races to spare.

And Mercedes were the dominant team in Formula 1 once again as they cruised to the the Constructors title, winning their fourth consecutive Championship in the process.

So with both major titles already wrapped up, unfortunately for fans of the sport, there was not too much riding on the race.

ABU DHABI GP WAS UNDERWHELMING

Many had expressed their concern in what was considered to be a boring track, and that proved to be the case as there was little drama in Abu Dhabi.

In a race of few overtakes, Valtteri Bottas converted his pole position into a race win, followed by Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel.

It was a fantastic day for the Finnish driver who was rarely troubled throughout as he claimed his third race win of the season.

But not everyone enjoyed their day, with Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo being forced to pull out the race with a hydraulic problem after 21 laps.

BUT THE PRE-RACE DISPLAY WAS STUNNING

Despite the race not being the most exciting of Grand Prix's, Abu Dhabi still managed to excite fans with a stunning pre-race display.

Just minutes before the race began, seven aircraft's illuminated the sky with a plethora of colours as they created a beautiful air show.

Breathtaking.

Fans were amazed by the display, with many expressing their approval on Twitter.

TWITTER REACTS

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms