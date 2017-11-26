The Minnesota Timberwolves currently enjoy a winning record in the Western Conference at 11-8 but have struggled to find any consistency so far this season.

For much of the campaign, it has been one step forward and two steps back for the T-Wolves as they have been unable to string together a series of wins and are 5-5 over their last 10 games.

But they have hit a little slump recently which has seen them lose three of their last four encounters and it's clear to see where the team's problems lie.

The Timberwolves are among the best offensive teams in the league but the same can't be said about their work on the defensive end of the floor.

Minnesota currently ranks 25th in defensive efficiency giving up 108.3 points per contest. Their defense was a major problem last year and they acquired All-Defensive guard Jimmy Butler to help alleviate some of the issues.

But the All-Star's arrival in Minneapolis has done little to improve their defensive woes and he has been frustrated by their efforts.

Following a 109-97 loss to the Miami Heat in their last outing on Friday, Butler didn't hold back on his feelings.

"To me it doesn't matter," he told reporters, when asked whether the repetitive mistakes were old or new. "We haven't guarded anybody all year long. So, different mistakes, same mistakes, we have to eventually figure it out and want to play defense and stop trying to outscore the opponent."

The 28-year-old, however, is not absolving himself of any blame and also took responsibility for his failings.

"It starts with me and goes all the way down the line," he said. "We have to start guarding. It's getting ridiculous."

It was the third defeat of the year at home for the Timberwolves but the All-NBA guard believes the fans will begin to turn on them if they continue to produce lacklustre defensive displays.

"I heard some boos in there and rightfully so," he said. "If we don't want to play hard and do what we're supposed to do, they're not going to come support us. We need to change it around quickly."

With a defensive-minded coach in Tom Thibodeau, it's a slight surprise that they are yet to show improvements in his second year in charge but it appears they simply don't have the right personnel.

The T-Wolves have a chance to begin cleaning things up as they entertain the 7-13 Phoenix Suns at home today.