Liberty Media, the new owners of the Formula One franchise, have made the decision to revamp the logo of the sport to the dismay of its fans.

The unveiling of the new modern design, which will come into effect from the 2018 season and beyond, was given its debut at the final race of the season, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Liberty purchased the franchise from long-serving owner Bernie Ecclestone back in January for £3.7bn and have since promised to bring changes to the competition over the course of the coming years.

Chase Carey, who heads up Liberty Media, was challenged with replacing the old logo, which had been used for 23 years, spanning two decades in the Motorsport industry.

The fresh design was premiered on the podium in Abu Dhabi, with Valtteri Bottas winning the final race of the season, which was won for the fourth time by Brit Lewis Hamilton.

Despite the upset of some fans of Formula One, FIA President Jean Todt is confident the move to produce a new logo design for a new era is that of a positive one that should be embraced.

"It is an evolution," said Todt. "And incidentally the commercial rights holder can change the logo with the agreement of the FIA and they are very professional people.

"If the result of the studies demonstrate that it is going in the interest of the development of F1, I think we should encourage that.

"These people, they are very talented, business people, and that is demonstrated by Chase Carey having previously been chairman of Fox.

See the logo and the fallout below.

"He has been doing very well. He has good professionals around him, so I do trust in their judgement.

"I have seen their [logo] exercise and I think it is a good evolution.

"Liberty Media is a strong group, and Chase Carey is a great CEO.

"He has been building a proper structured organisation by hiring very professional people"

