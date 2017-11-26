Football

-.

Joey Barton's Twitter rant about Everton just sums up the tragic state of the club

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Being an Everton fan right now must be hell on earth.

The Toffees are on the cusp of being sucked into an unexpected relegation battle after a disastrous start to the Premier League season.

Their dismal Europa League campaign hasn't helped David Unsworth's cause but against Southampton, they sank to their lowest point.

Steven Davis, Dusan Tadic and a Charlie Austin brace condemned the Toffees to a 4-1 loss, leaving them wallowing on just 12 points with a -15 goal difference.

The club are in desperate need of a permanent managerial appointment with Unsworth proving that he is simply not fit to take on the role yet.

Even the prospect of Tony Pulls wouldn't be too bad right now.

JOEY BARTON GOES ON A RANT

Now, Barton is one of the more vocal Everton fans on Twitter and has already previously stated his discontent with the state of the club.

And, he was back with a bang during the Southampton game, stating nothing but stone cold facts about Unsworth's infamous reign.

TWEETS

He's bang on to be honest.

Everything about Everton right now is negative, with virtually every player desperately out of form.

The only small silver lining to take from the game against Southampton was Gylfi Sigurdsson finally breaking his Premier League duck with a sensational strike.

The Toffees face a huge game during the midweek round of fixtures as West Ham make the trip to Goodison Park.

FBL-ENG-PR-SOUTHAMPTON-EVERTON

 A loss to David Moyes' Hammers would be a true disaster and would confirm that they are a strong candidate to be playing Championship football next season.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Joey Barton
Southampton
Everton
Premier League
Football
Emotional-Angry

Trending Stories

Jerry Jones makes a debatable claim about Dez Bryant

Jerry Jones makes a debatable claim about Dez Bryant

More WWE releases could be on the way [W.O.N]

More WWE releases could be on the way [W.O.N]

Neymar's latest demand to Unai Emery at PSG proves he's out of control [Yahoo]

Neymar's latest demand to Unai Emery at PSG proves he's out of control [Yahoo]

What Mohamed Salah did before Chelsea game for man who rejected him as a youngster

What Mohamed Salah did before Chelsea game for man who rejected him as a youngster

Brighton's Tomer Hemed posts superb Instagram message after Zlatan gave him his shirt

Brighton's Tomer Hemed posts superb Instagram message after Zlatan gave him his shirt

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again