Being an Everton fan right now must be hell on earth.

The Toffees are on the cusp of being sucked into an unexpected relegation battle after a disastrous start to the Premier League season.

Their dismal Europa League campaign hasn't helped David Unsworth's cause but against Southampton, they sank to their lowest point.

Steven Davis, Dusan Tadic and a Charlie Austin brace condemned the Toffees to a 4-1 loss, leaving them wallowing on just 12 points with a -15 goal difference.

The club are in desperate need of a permanent managerial appointment with Unsworth proving that he is simply not fit to take on the role yet.

Even the prospect of Tony Pulls wouldn't be too bad right now.

JOEY BARTON GOES ON A RANT

Now, Barton is one of the more vocal Everton fans on Twitter and has already previously stated his discontent with the state of the club.

And, he was back with a bang during the Southampton game, stating nothing but stone cold facts about Unsworth's infamous reign.

TWEETS

He's bang on to be honest.

Everything about Everton right now is negative, with virtually every player desperately out of form.

The only small silver lining to take from the game against Southampton was Gylfi Sigurdsson finally breaking his Premier League duck with a sensational strike.

The Toffees face a huge game during the midweek round of fixtures as West Ham make the trip to Goodison Park.

A loss to David Moyes' Hammers would be a true disaster and would confirm that they are a strong candidate to be playing Championship football next season.

