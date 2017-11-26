On draft night, the Chicago Bulls traded the rights to the number 38 pick to the Golden State Warriors for $3.5 million.

After deciding to rebuild, the Bulls could have used the pick to select a young player to add to their collection of youthful talent.

But instead they decided to accept the cash considerations from the defending champions and they selected promising big man Jordan Bell who impressed in college for Oregon.

The 22-year-old has done well enough to earn some regular minutes in the Warriors rotation this season and, coincidentally, earned his first start of the campaign against Chicago on Friday night with both Draymond Green and Kevin Durant out of the lineup.

During his pre-game introduction, Bell made a money gesture as a nod to his opponents' decision to trade his rights for cash. He also repeated the gesture after he hit a big shot.

Speaking after the game, the youngster explained how he wanted to get one over on the Bulls.

“I wanted to see how ‘Cash Considerations’ was playing over there,” Bell said sarcastically.

“I’m not going to lie. It was (a good feeling to play well). Just because of everything that happened. I know I said at first, coming in to the game, that I wasn’t really thinking about it. But then everybody kept reminding me about it today, so it felt pretty good.

“At first I was thinking of all types of things to troll the other team. As I got closer to the game, I started to focus on the game, try to win it. And then when I saw we won, I started to do some of it.”

The Los Angeles native made a big impression with his first NBA start and brought a lot of energy to the team as he registered seven points, six rebounds, six blocks and two steals in 26 minutes of action.

The rookie did make some mistakes in the encounter but it didn't matter much as the defending champs crushed the Bulls 143-94 in the biggest margin of victory for any team this season.

But the Dubs may have found another Green with Bell as he plays in a similar mould to the All-Star power forward.

He brings a lot of energy, defends hard, blocks shots and is willing to do all the dirty work to help his team win.

Another similarity to Draymond is his late second-round selection and he can certainly use his new teammate as an inspiration to create a long and successful career for himself in the league and be mentored by him.

The Oakland-based outfit followed up its huge win over Chicago by securing a 110-95 home victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on the second night of a back-to-back on Saturday.