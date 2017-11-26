The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was definitely one of the less exciting races of the season.

With the Formula 1 season all but finished, there was very little to race for in Abu Dhabi and that showed in what was quite frankly, a boring race from start to finish.

On a track that proved difficult to overtake, Valtteri Bottas led wire to wire as he converted his pole position into his third win of the season.

The Finnish driver was followed by Lewis Hamilton in second, whilst Sebastian Vettel rounded off the podium places.

Elsewhere, Daniel Ricciardo's 2017 season finished on a sour note as he retired with a hydraulics issue after 21 laps, and in his last race as a F1 driver Felipe Massa finished in tenth.

HAMILTON COULD NOT PASS BOTTAS

Hamilton, who secured his fourth Drivers' Championship a few races ago, claimed that he gave everything to end the season with a win but he could not pass his Mercedes teammate.

Speaking after the race, Hamilton said: "I did [give it everything]. Big congratulations to Valtteri, he did an amazing job today to hold me off.

"It's very hard to overtake here so once I got to the last sector I struggled a little bit.

"I want to say a big thank you to the team, what they have produced for us this year is just incredible, it's just an honour to race with them."

WHAT HAMILTON TOLD BOTTAS IN THE PRE-PODIUM ROOM WAS INTERESTING

It was a race devoid of drama, and many complained about how the race was boring on Twitter.

Many believe that the track is too hard to overtake, and some suggested that needs to be changed in order to create a more exciting race.

And it seems Hamilton also advocates that idea - shown by his conversation with Bottas in the cool-down room.

Hamilton complained to his teammate: "(It's) Impossible to pass here, man.

"It's so hard to follow. I was like 'geez where are all the backmarkers'. I think they need to change this track."

MANY AGREE WITH HAMILTON'S COMMENTS

THE 2018 SEASON BEGINS IN MARCH

F1 fans will now have to wait four months until the start of the 2018 season, which begins on March 25 in Australia.

