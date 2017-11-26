Everton's season just went from bad to disastrous.

Despite spending £143 million in the summer transfer window on the likes of Jordan Pickford and Michael Keane, the Toffees are currently 16th in the Premier League.

Sunday's dismal 4-1 defeat away to Southampton was their seventh in 13 games and took their goals conceded tally to 28.

Indeed, no team in the Premier League has shipped more goals than Everton with just over a third of the season played.

David Unsworth's position as caretaker manager is now under threat and if truth be told, there's a very good chance he'll be sacked in the next few days.

He made eight changes to his starting line-up for the Southampton game following the 5-1 humbling against Atlanta in midweek.

But it was the same old story at St Mary's Stadium and relegation is now very much a possibility for Everton, given they're just two points above the drop zone.

And to think, there were suggestions in the summer that this would be Everton's season to break into the top four.

With so much money spent, it really seemed like Ronald Koeman had a squad capable of challenging for the Champions League spots.

But that's been far from the case and now a Richard Keys tweet from July is going viral because of how ridiculous it sounds.

On July 9, Keys bravely predicted that Everton, based on the success of their transfer window, would finish above Liverpool this season.

COULDN'T HAVE BEEN MORE WRONG...

Awkward. Whereas Liverpool are currently sixth and in with a chance of making the top four, Everton are 10 points below with 11 fewer points.

Safe to say there's no chance of Keys' prediction coming true.

Tony Pulis is now being linked with the Everton manager's job having recently been sacked at West Brom, which would make complete sense given his history of avoiding relegation.

