On Saturday, WWE had their special live event Starrcade at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina paying tribute to those that helped make it happen in the past as well as providing fun for the whole family.

WWE honored Starrcade's history as much as possible in the same venue where the first ever Starrcade took place in 1983. They had throwback video intro screens before the matches, as well as Starrcade ring aprons, and a B&W throwback shirt to Starrcade '83's main event on sale at the event featuring Harley Race and Ric Flair on the front and a Starrcade '83 logo on the back.

As Saturday night's Starrcade was the first time the event had taken place in almost 17 years, WWE paid tribute to those that helped make the event happen including Ric Flair and Dusty Rhodes, the man who booked the first ever Starrcade back in 1983.

The tributes to Starrcade's past began straight from the first match, as Arn Anderson was a Special Enforcer during the opening match of the event between Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler. Anderson even tried to stop Ziggler from using a chair during the match and took a bump outside of the ring for his efforts.

After the referee got rid of the chair which The Showoff brought back with him into the ring, Anderson slid into the ring himself and delivered a beautiful Spinebuster to Dolph in the middle of the ring, which the crowd absolutely loved as you can see in the video below.

Charles Robison's reaction to the Spinebuster is fantastic! Roode then followed it this up with a Glorious DDT and pin to win the match, and then celebrated alongside Anderson in the middle of the ring.

The Glorious One then tweeted after the match: "Such a surreal and amazing moment for me to share the same ring tonight with one of my all time favorites... a mentor and a man who will always have the best spine buster in the business #ArnAnderson #Respect #Starrcade #Glorious"

The night also included special video packages to Ric Flair and Dusty Rhodes, as well as Goldust using his old WCW gimmick Dustin Rhodes for his match. It truly was a special night that paid good homage to the legends of the past that helped to make Starrcade happen.

