Back on Monday on Raw, Roman Reigns won the Intercontinental Championship in a match against The Miz in the main event, becoming the ninth Grand Slam Champion in its current format in WWE history (and seventeenth overall) in the process.

Interference during the main event by Cesaro and Sheamus couldn't stop The Big Dog from defeating The Awesome One to win the Intercontinental title, making him the second Shield member to become a Grand Slam Champion after Dean Ambrose completed the feat when he won the Raw Tag Team titles alongside Seth Rollins at SummerSlam.

During his post-match interview following his Intercontinental Championship on Raw, Reigns teased bringing in an Open Challenge for the Intercontinental title, similar to what John Cena did during his time as United States Champion in 2015.

If WWE decides to follow through with this, it could provide a lot of mid carders on the red brand with an chance in the spotlight, just like it did with Cena's Open Challenge, as he wrestled against the likes of Ambrose, Stardust, Bad News Barrett, Kane, Sami Zayn, Neville, Zack Ryder and Cesaro.

It seems like one WWE superstar wants to take advantage of this opportunity of possibly winning the Intercontinental Championship, as they tweeted about the rules of the Open Challenge to The Big Dog over the weekend.

Cedric Alexander of WWE's Cruiserweight Divison tweeted: "All I heard was "open challenge". Does that include Cruiserweights? Just a thought........🤔 @WWE @WWERomanReigns"

This is a very interesting proposition, and it's something which WWE could capitalize on in the short term and in the long term. Not only does it live up to the Open Challenge promise, but it also provides some much-needed attention to the Cruiserweight Division, which has been struggling to get over with the WWE Universe.

Having a representative from the Cruiserweight Division like Alexander wrestle against someone like Reigns, a main event star, could give the division a vital boost, not only in the short term but in the long term as well as this move would hopefully encourage more fans to be interested in the 205 division.

We'll have to wait until Raw takes place this Monday night to see if WWE does go through with the Open Challenge and if Queen City's Favorite Son will be the first superstar to challenge The Big Dog for the Intercontinental Championship.

