3 big-name players the Cleveland Cavaliers should consider trading for this season

The Cleveland Cavaliers are playing much better recently, having won seven straight games after a 5-7 start.

However, they're still looking up at the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference standings, trailing their rivals by five games with a quarter of the season having passed.

The Cavs have won the last three Eastern Conference titles, so they're still the team to beat, but they haven't faced a squad like this year's Celtics team in years past.

Therefore, superstar forward LeBron James probably needs some help before the February trade deadline, especially with uncertainty surrounding point guard Isaiah Thomas's hip injury and the status of Derrick Rose.

The trade rumors are already swirling in Cleveland, and the Cavs would be wise not to wait too long if there is a great trade out there to be made.

Here are three big-name players the Cavs could target to get some help for LeBron as the season wears on:

DeAndre Jordan, C, Los Angeles Clippers

There's already some buzz building around this potential trade. Reports are circulating that the Cavs would be interested in trading center Tristan Thompson, who is currently injured, for Jordan.

Thompson and Jordan are very similar players, but Jordan is better at what he does. Currently, the talented big man is averaging 10.1 points and 13.9 rebounds (to go with 1.2 blocks) per game for the struggling Clippers.

Thompson provides a more well-rounded offensive game than Jordan, but that's not what the Cavs need right now. Cleveland has struggled mightily on defense this season, and Jordan could help shore things up on that end of the floor.

Nikola Vucevic, C, Orlando Magic

After a promising start, the Magic have imploded. Currently, Orlando is on an eight-game losing streak and there doesn't appear to be an end in sight.

Therefore, the Magic could find themselves becoming sellers sooner than anticipated, and the Cavs have some pieces that may interest Orlando.

In addition to Thompson, the Cavs could potentially send one of their several draft picks to the Magic to land Vucevic, who is averaging 16.6 points and 8.3 rebounds per night, while also dishing out 2.9 assists.

Vucevic could be a good complement to what Kevin Love does for the Cavaliers, and Cleveland would likely be able to land the talented big man in a deal with Orlando.

Robin Lopez, C, Chicago Bulls

Considering the position the Bulls are in, this would likely be the most affordable option for the Cavaliers. Chicago wants to tank this year, and the Cavs could probably land the veteran big man without even giving up the Brooklyn pick.

Lopez is averaging a career-high 13.1 points for the Bulls this year, to go with 5.5 rebounds. However, the team around him isn't very good, as Chicago already has an NBA-worst 3-14 record.

Adding Lopez to the roster wouldn't be the biggest move the Cavs could make, but it's one that could help shore up their defense and make Cleveland an even bigger threat to Boston in the Eastern Conference playoff race over the coming weeks and months.