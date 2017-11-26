With Lewis Hamilton already confirmed as Formula 1 World Champion heading into this weekend, nothing overly exciting was expected from the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

And it lived up to that low expectation. Valtteri Bottas, Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel came first, second and third respectively in qualifying and finished that way on Sunday.

Try as he might, Hamilton was unable to squeeze his way past Bottas and even told his Mercedes teammate afterwards that he found the race frustrating.

"[It's] impossible to pass here, man," said Hamilton in the cool-down room. "It's so hard to follow. I was like, 'Geez, where are all the backmarkers'. I think they need to change this track."

Due to the unexciting nature of the race, the two stand-out moments in Abu Dhabi actually came before and afterwards.

A stunning pre-race display was put on as a jumbo jet and seven smaller planes lit up the sky with a plethora of colours as they roared past.

And after the race, F1 fans were all talking about the unveiling of the sport's new logo - mostly because they hate it.

F1 have ditched their iconic emblem for something more modern, so you can understand why the fans aren't too happy.

And it would appear Hamilton isn't a big fan either judging by his post-race comments.

When asked for his opinion on the new logo for 2018, Hamilton compared it to Ferrari changing theirs: "The old logo was iconic, the new one isn't. Imagine if Ferrari changed theirs."

Very good point. The old F1 logo was created in 1987 and changing it 30 years later marks the biggest visible change Liberty Media have made since taking over a year ago.

Unfortunately for the fans, it's something they're just going to have to get used to.

