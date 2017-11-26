The 2017 Formula 1 season came to an end today at the Abu Dhabi GP.

In what was a boring race, Valtteri Bottas led from start to finish as he claimed his third race win of the season.

Completing the podium places was Lewis Hamilton in second and Sebastian Vettel in third; meaning all the top three finished where they started.

In the overall standings, Hamilton won his fourth Drivers' Championship, finishing on 363 points - 46 clear of Ferrari's Vettel.

Bottas finished in third to cap off a respectable first season at Mercedes, whereas Daniel Ricciardo's retirement meant Kimi Räikkönen pipped him to fourth place.

THE BIGGEST TALKING POINT CAME AFTER THE RACE

The biggest talking point on the final day of the 2017 season actually came after the race.

Formula 1 revealed that they had changed their logo, replacing the existing one that had been in place since 1987.

And this was met by great disappointment by fans, with many believing it was a poor decision to get rid of the old logo.

SO WHY DID THEY CHANGE THEIR LOGO?

Upon it's unveiling, F1 chairman Chase Carey explained the decision.

Speaking in an exclusive Q&A session with Sky F1 on Friday, Carey said: "What we wanted to do was provide a fresh energy to the sport and I think we have a lot of plans for the future, a lot of things we want to do and we thought the logo was a good way to emphasise the excitement, fresh energy and a new day to take the sport to a new place.

"That's respecting what the sport has been. We're not looking to change the sport, we're looking to provide a fresh innovation and energy to a great sport that we can enhance in a number of ways."

And the F1 chairman stated that the 'one' in the former logo also brought about the change.

Carey continued: "I think it was the fact that the 'one' was just formed out of empty space, that's what I was told.

For many, there was nothing wrong with the old logo and some took to Twitter to voice their displeasure.

Even Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel and Valtteri Bottas have already conveyed their opposition to the media.

It seems changing the logo may have been a big mistake...

