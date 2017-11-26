Football

Hector Bellerin.

Hector Bellerin took a very cheeky dig at Watford's captain after late winner at Burnley

Arsenal's Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez scored a 92nd minute penalty to secure a 1-0 win for Arsene Wenger's side at Burnley on Sunday afternoon.

Spanish full-back Hector Bellerin could not resist a cheeky dig at Watford striker Troy Deeney in the aftermath of the dramatic stoppage-time win.

Bellerin, 22, is an avid user of social media and Arsenal fans loved what he posted soon after the final whistle at Turf Moor.

Deeney had criticised Arsenal players lack of cojones after the Gunners were beaten by Watford at Vicarage Road in October.

"There’s a reason they lost and is wasn’t because of one penalty," Deeney told BT Sport. "I have to watch what I say but… having a bit of cojones, I think the word is. Having a bit of nuts.

"Whenever I play Arsenal and this is just personal, I go up and I think let me whack the first one, let’s see who wants it.

"I came on today, I jumped up with [Per] Mertesacker, didn’t even have to jump actually, nod it down, the crowd gets up, and they all just backed off.

Watford v Arsenal - Premier League

"Look at their losses, they lost to Stoke already this year, people look at us as the lesser team but we’re looking at Arsenal and saying ‘we can beat you’".

Wenger's men beat north London rivals Tottenham 2-0 last weekend to silence their doubters - and the dogged win over Burnley on Sunday proves they should still be taken seriously.

Bellerin's tweet for Deeney

FBL-ENG-PR-BURNLEY-ARSENAL

Bellerin is yet to miss a minute of Arsenal's 2017/18 Premier League campaign and had a simple but emphatic message for the 29-year-old Watford captain.

Deeney's controversial comments appear to have given the Gunners extra motivation.

Gooners react to Bellerin's Twitter antics

On a high after taking three points at the death, Arsenal fans on social media loved what Bellerin tweeted.

The Catalan right-back did not tag his rival but Gooners let Deeney know exactly who the message was for.

