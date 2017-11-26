There was nearly a massive upset at the John Smith's stadium tonight.

Newly promoted Huddersfield have defied expectations so far this season.

Many believed the West Yorkshire side would be a certainty to go down at the start of the season, but before today they sat a creditable tenth in the Premier League, with 15 points from 12 games.

But despite their success, Manchester City were overwhelming favourites to steamroll the Premier League newcomers in Sunday's game, having themselves won 11 of their opening 12 games.

However, that was not the case.

David Wagner's side took an unlikely one goal lead at half time, thanks to a Nicolas Otamendi own goal.

A huge upset seemed on the cards, but the runaway leaders showed why they have been far and away the best side in the league this year as they fought back to claim a narrow 2-1 victory.

FERNANDINHO'S ANTICS TAKE THE GLOSS OFF MAN CITY'S COMEBACK VICTORY

Diving has no place in football.

It is understandable that players try and do everything in their power to gain an advantage on the pitch, but simulation is definitely not the way forward.

Unfortunately, in recent years we have seen a drastic increase in diving, and there was another example of that in today's match.

With the game locked at 1-1 in the second half, Fernandinho showed a nasty side to his game when he dived just outside the box in an attempt to win a free-kick.

Watch the incident here:

Fortunately, he was punished for the act as he received a yellow card from the referee.

Nevertheless, that did not stop Twitter from completely blowing up in anger, with Fernandinho being widely condemned for what was a disgraceful dive.

TWITTER REACTS

