Anthony Joshua's reign of terror throughout the heavyweight division of boxing continues onward.

The undefeated 28-year-old currently holds an record of 20-0 and has finished all of his fights via knockout. Although a massive superfight between he and American heavyweight standout Deontay Wilder has been discussed, a clash with New Zealander WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker is more of a likely outcome.

Parker is a young fighter in his own right, currently at 25-years-old with an undefeated record as well at 24-0. He has finished 18 of those fights via knockout. The pair are reportedly in negotiations to throw down for a unification bout; as Joshua holds the IBF, WBA (Super) and IBO heavyweight championships.

The fighters' promoters are currently aiming for an early 2018 date but are far apart on financial terms. Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn, hinted at a March or April date that will likely be at the O2 Arena in London.

During a recent interview with Fairfax Media (via Boxing Scene) Parker was asked about a potential showdown with Joshua. Parker explained how the English champ's massive physique could play against him favor if they met inside the ring:

"He looks great but I think it can be a bit of an issue with his stamina and being a little bit robotic. Look at some of the greats of the past like Ali, he was never ripped up," Parker said.

"I can get to a point where I get pretty chiseled. It comes down to diet but there's also the body type ... my Pacific Island genes will never allow me to be the most ripped but I think I can get pretty close to it.

"The work I've been doing with [personal trainer] Sean [Hughes] has been very beneficial. I see a lot of positives from it. I see that it's helping with strengthening the smaller muscles.

"It is going to be awesome to see the difference it makes when I go to my next training camp and get into sparring.

"I think it will improve everything ... footwork, speed, agility. I'm really looking forward to testing it in full camp."

