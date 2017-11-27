Things aren't exactly going well for the New York Giants so far, to say the least, as they sit at the bottom of the AFC East with a woeful two wins for the season.

They are apparently even worse in the Giants secondary room, where Janoris Jenkins and Domonique Rodgers-Cromartie have both found themselves suspended, while Eli Apple has seen himself come in for criticism lately.

And it seems like the most recent of that criticism, from Giants teammates and coaches, really got to the former Ohio State man and it nearly led to him storming out on the team.

During a film review following their embarrassing week 10 loss to the 49ers, Apple was the target of harsh criticism that nearly made him leave the team facility in anger at the thought of being singled out, according to a report from the New York Post.

"The second [play] was the most egregious, with Apple and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie serving as gunners on the punt coverage team," the report stated.

"The film showed Rodgers-Cromartie, 31, fighting to defeat the blocking and get down the field. The film also showed Apple, 22, not fighting to do the same."

It seems like the Giants weren't happy with that and they made their feelings very much known.

"Teammates lit into Apple for his lack of effort on these plays and he was so taken aback that on two separate occasions, he threatened to walk out of the team facility. He had a discussion with McAdoo, ultimately decided to stay in the building and participated in practice that afternoon," said the Post.

Well, here's the play. And it has to be said, Apple's teammates have every right to be annoyed at him.

Apple clearly gives up and barely even attempts to make the block. If he's getting angry at being called out for that then he needs to toughen up - and start blocking.

