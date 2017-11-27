Aqib Talib and Michael Crabtree hate each other. They actively despise each other and when the Denver Broncos and Oakland Raiders faced off earlier today, it was only a matter of when and not if they got into it.

And get into it they did, by sparking a brawl that saw the two of them get ejected from the game, with one of Crabtree's Oakland teammates also joining him in sitting out the rest of the game.

Talib and Crabtree first scrapped towards the end of last season, when the Broncos cornerback ripped Crabtree's gold chain off his neck - causing a lot of social media ridicule and one hell of a fall out. Well, after a particularly hefty run block from the Raiders man, Talib ripped of Crabtree's chain AGAIN. This time it nearly sparked a riot.

Crabtree blocked Talib out of bounds on a run and kept on blocking him well into the sideline. It was completely unnecessary and a couple teammates came off the Broncos bench to help out Talib after he was pushed to the ground. That led to players from both sides joining the scrum.

Talib and Crabtree eventually got away from the mix, and then started throwing punches at each other in the middle of the field. Crabtree had his helmet ripped off by Talib as well in the melee but was still willing to throw hands.

You can check out video of the incident here....

...and here is Talib ripping off the chain again.

Raiders offensive guard Gabe Jackson was the other player ejected after he pushed over an official while trying to sprint through the crowd and defend his teammate.

In a bizarre turn of events, Talib had to walk through the Raiders bench to leave the field and was escorted away from harm by Oakland man Marshawn Lynch - who ensured his Broncos rival was safe.

2017 is weird. Crazy, but still weird.

