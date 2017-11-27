WWE

Hulk Hogan's son on when to expect a WWE return

One of the hottest topics of discussion in the professional wrestling world this year has been whether or not we'll see WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan return to the company.

Hogan's name is practically synonymous with WWE, let alone professional wrestling due to his accolades and the enormous amount of work he has done for the industry. Unfortunately, however, several years ago a private tape of "The Hulkster" leaked out in which he was heard saying extremely racist comments towards black people.

As a result, the WWE terminated their contract with Hogan and he lost a ton of endorsements as well. Now that time has passed and Hogan has apologized for the entire debacle, talk of bringing Hogan back to WWE has been going around for the past several months now.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported that WWE had been discussing the idea of bringing Hogan back for some time now, but the company was worried how sponsors would react to the return.

Recently, Hogan's son, Nick Hogan was briefly interviewed at an airport by TMZ. Nick stated that he couldn't comment on the topic too much, but did note that possibility that is keeping his father away from the company is the immense amount of traveling he'd have to do as a regular talent (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"It's not the wrestling that's taxing on him, it's the traveling," Nick said. "He just doesn't wanna stay on the road all the time."

"If the WWE were to bring Hogan back there would of course be some blowback from some fans, but it's not 100 percent sure just exactly how much it would be.

"There's no doubt what Hogan said was wrong, but it's debatable if the rest of his career and his legacy should be judged on it entirely."

What are your thoughts on Hogan's son's comments about WWE's travel schedule being a big factor as to why his father has yet to return to the company? Do you think that a deal will get done to bring "The Hulkster" back soon" Or have we seen the last of the WWE Hall Of Famer inside a WWE ring? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

