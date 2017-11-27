Although he may not have won a WWE World Title yet in his professional career, Braun Strowman has already solidified himself as one of the most destructive and dominant forces in the industry today.

Strowman has downed the likes of Roman Reigns during in-ring competition, and it's rare to find a man that can match the former Wyatt Family member inside of the squared circle. The closest came when "The Monster Amongst Men" collided with Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at No Mercy on pay-per-view (PPV).

Although Strowman was able to manhandle Lesnar early on unlike anyone else has in WWE history, Lesnar was eventually able to hit an F5 to retain his title for the time being. Now Strowman has found himself in a feud with former WWE Champion Kane, and the pair have been doing great things with one another on WWE TV.

Recently, "The Big Red Machine" spoke to The Times Of India to help promote WWE's upcoming tour of the country. During the interview, Kane was asked about the potential the NXT product has moving forward in his career (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"Braun Strowman is doing a great job and he is going to have great career in WWE. I think at the end of his career he will be known as one of the greatest big men ever."

During the tour of India Kane and Strowman will be working with one another inside the ring, and Kane believes the match will determine who's the most dominant big man in the company:

"The India tour is going to be a great event. All big superstars are going be there: Triple H, Jinder Mahal, The Shield, Samoa Joe, Cesaro and Sheamus.

"The match with Strowman is going to be a big match; two big guys doing their best to prove who is the dominant big man in the WWE."

