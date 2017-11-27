Austin Aries is now gone from the WWE and seems to be happily working the independent circuit - but no matter where you wrestle you're bound to have run-ins with crazy fans.

One fan took to Facebook to vent about a recent incident he had while meeting Aries with at an airport with some friends. The fans reportedly approached Aries for a photo when he began acting abusive and rude.

It turns out Aries refused to take the picture because a wrestling event had taken place in which many fans paid to take pictures with the former WWE star. Aries didn't think it would be fair to take a free picture with the fan and his friends after charging fans for the same service already.

The fan was of course upset by this and took to Facebook to write out an angry paragraph against Aries, who the fan said should be grateful because he helps pay the former Cruiserweight Title challenger's salary.

You can read the fan's post here below:

"WHO THE F__K IS AUSTIN ARIES?!!! After what happened this morning, you've lost a true fan who's been supporting you since Day 1," the fan wrote on Facebook.

"I can't believe you think my friends & I aren't supporters just because we asked nicely for a photo at the airport & you start abusing us saying why didn't we pay at the show plus on top of that, you tried to get us kicked out of Qantas but lucky the amazing staff defended us saying we're doing nothing wrong.

"We pay YOUR salary, YOUR tickets, put food on YOUR table & make you who YOU are today.

"Be f--king grateful you've got fans coming to the airport, wanting your photo/autograph, don't be all greedy/money hungry thinking you're f--king king s--t lol"

Aries took to Twitter to respond to the incident and the fan's post:

What are your thoughts on the interaction between the wrestling fan and Aries at the airport? Do you think that Aries should have just taken the picture with Aries and his friends? Or was Austin right not to have taken it because fans paid for pictures with Aries at an event earlier? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

