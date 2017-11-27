Since its inception, the WWE's developmental territory of NXT has been producing some of the biggest stars on the WWE's main roster.

Stars such as Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Asuka, Shinsuke Nakamura, and so many more. NXT is arguably one of the best things that the WWE has ever created, and that's due in large part to former World Heavyweight Champion Triple H.

Recently former WWE Tag Team Champions Edge and Christian took to their podcast, E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness, to discuss Survivor Series weekend - which included NXT TakeOver: Houston. One of the matches on that card was a bout between Aleister Black and Velveteen Dream.

The pair certainly put on one of the better matches of the night, but it was Dream that really left quite the impression on "The Rated R-Superstar." Edge went on to praise Dream as a future big player and has high hopes for him moving forward (quotes via IWNerd):

“I hadn’t seen much of Velveteen Dream but I watched him and Aleister Black. That kid’s been working 3 years, for 3 years to be where he’s at is incredible.

"He’s found a character, he’s fully committed to it. It’s parts Rick Rude, it’s part Prince and it’s fun. I really enjoyed that. He’s going to be a player, it was really fun to watch.

"It was a fun match and I thought there were a lot of cool false finishes and like I said for 3 years in or whatever, he’s going to be a good one.”

