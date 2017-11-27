WWE

The WWE is certainly not like what it used to be back in the 90s.

That period of time is often referred to as the golden age of wrestling given that World Championship Wrestling (WCW) was still in business and pushing WWE to their very limits. The company was rated TV-14 back then and were producing some very edgy material storyline-wise.

Ever since WCW went out of business and top stars such as John Cena have gotten to the top of the mountain, that's not something you see much of anymore. Viewership has dropped dramatically since then, but the WWE still has a relatively massive and loyal fanbase nonetheless. 

Now WWE is rated PG and a ton more young fans now enjoy the product than ever before, likely due to the success of John Cena and his "Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect" gimmick. Recently, WWE Jerry "The King" Lawler addressed this on his podcast, Dinner With The King.

Instead of considering WWE as PG, Lawler said he instead considers it to be rated PC for "politically correct" (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"Everybody says 'what does PG mean?' Think everybody gets that wrong. I don't think they're PG.

"PG means you can be risky and and say some stuff like that, but then it's up to the parents to decide. If that's okay, for your kid to hear it, that's what that means. Parental guidance.

"So the parents should listen and decide whether they think this is okay for the kids, but I think what the WWE has become is PC.

"And, it's what the whole world has become politically correct and worrying about offending anybody. That's what keeps you muzzled so to speak."

What are your thoughts on Lawler saying that the WWE is more 'PC' for politically correct? Do you think that the WWE will ever get out of the PG era? And who did you enjoy the Attitude Era so much more than today's product? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

