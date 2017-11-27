One Jacksonville Jaguars fan got quite the treat earlier today (Sun. November 26, 2017) when rookie running back Leonard Fournette approached him before his game.

During pre-game warmups for the Jaguars clash with the Arizona Cardinals, the ex-LSU star approached the fan, who was in a wheel chair and who's name was only identified as Kevin, as he had a ginormous smile on his face. Fournette signed a pair of cleats for Kevin before awarding them to him with a hug:

Fournette then returned to the filed to partake in warmups as he and the Jaguars would put on a thriller against Arizona, however, the Cardinals would eventually best them in a score of 27-24 after allowing a last-second field goal.

The Jaguars' had their four-game win streak snapped and Fournette didn't have the best day rushing on the ground; as he was held to 25 rushing yards and 17 yards receiving after catching three passes.

Despite tonight's performance, Fournette is a crucial reason why the Jaguars are having their best season in the past several years as they are on the verge of playoff contention. The 22-year-old rookie was a standout in his alma mater of LSU; with his breakout year coming in 2014 where he rushed for 1,953 yards and 22 touchdowns.

He was drafted by the Jaguars with the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft as a result. In his NFL Debut he helped Jacksonville trounce the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium by rushing for 100 yards on 26 carries. They won the game with a score of 29-7.

With a current record of 7-4 the Jaguars will now prepare to take on division rivals the Indianapolis Colts. With other teams such as the Seahawks, Texans, 49ers, and Titans left on their schedule it should be interesting to see how Jacksonville closes out the season.

What are your thoughts on Fournette's class-act move to sign some cleats for the fan on the sideline? Would you like to see more NFL stars do this? And how much do you think this moment meant to this young man? Let us know your thoughts on the matter in the comments section below!

