In partnership with the NFL in the UK

  • NFL Game Pass

NFL

Leonard Fournette.

Video: Leonard Fournette and a fan share an emotional moment

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

One Jacksonville Jaguars fan got quite the treat earlier today (Sun. November 26, 2017) when rookie running back Leonard Fournette approached him before his game.

During pre-game warmups for the Jaguars clash with the Arizona Cardinals, the ex-LSU star approached the fan, who was in a wheel chair and who's name was only identified as Kevin, as he had a ginormous smile on his face. Fournette signed a pair of cleats for Kevin before awarding them to him with a hug:

Fournette then returned to the filed to partake in warmups as he and the Jaguars would put on a thriller against Arizona, however, the Cardinals would eventually best them in a score of 27-24 after allowing a last-second field goal.

The Jaguars' had their four-game win streak snapped and Fournette didn't have the best day rushing on the ground; as he was held to 25 rushing yards and 17 yards receiving after catching three passes.

Despite tonight's performance, Fournette is a crucial reason why the Jaguars are having their best season in the past several years as they are on the verge of playoff contention. The 22-year-old rookie was a standout in his alma mater of LSU; with his breakout year coming in 2014 where he rushed for 1,953 yards and 22 touchdowns.

He was drafted by the Jaguars with the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft as a result. In his NFL Debut he helped Jacksonville trounce the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium by rushing for 100 yards on 26 carries. They won the game with a score of 29-7.

With a current record of 7-4 the Jaguars will now prepare to take on division rivals the Indianapolis Colts. With other teams such as the Seahawks, Texans, 49ers, and Titans left on their schedule it should be interesting to see how Jacksonville closes out the season.

Jacksonville Jaguars v Arizona Cardinals

What are your thoughts on Fournette's class-act move to sign some cleats for the fan on the sideline? Would you like to see more NFL stars do this? And how much do you think this moment meant to this young man? Let us know your thoughts on the matter in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
NFL
Tom Brady
Rob Gronkowski
JJ Watt

Trending Stories

WATCH: The play that nearly made Eli Apple quit the New York Giants

WATCH: The play that nearly made Eli Apple quit the New York Giants

WWE Hall Of Famer takes aim at the company's current content

WWE Hall Of Famer takes aim at the company's current content

Jurgen Klopp reveals what Sadio Mane said to him during heated argument at full-time

Jurgen Klopp reveals what Sadio Mane said to him during heated argument at full-time

Gerrard, Lampard and Ferdinand on why they failed with England is an incredible watch

Gerrard, Lampard and Ferdinand on why they failed with England is an incredible watch

What Steven Gerrard said when asked who's better: Frank Lampard, Paul Scholes or himself

What Steven Gerrard said when asked who's better: Frank Lampard, Paul Scholes or himself

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NFL Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again