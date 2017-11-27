Footage of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain getting trolled whilst going undercover in the Liverpool club store is proving very popular on social media.

The 24-year-old midfielder, who spent six seasons at Arsenal, endured a terrible start to his career at Anfield following a £35m transfer on Transfer Deadline Day.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has recently enjoyed an upturn in fortunes and revealed how Jurgen Klopp has encouraged him into improved form.

"You know, this manager is encouraging and he pushes you to always do more and get better," said the former Arsenal star, as per the Liverpool Echo.

"He encourages you to go out and express yourself.

"And for a player like me that is obviously really helpful. I'm sure I can learn a lot from him and push on for sure."

Making only his second Premier League start in a Liverpool shirt, Oxlade-Chamberlain was preferred to Sadio Mane for Saturday's 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

He'll hope to be in the starting XI once again when the Reds visit Stoke City on Wednesday night.

Oxlade-Chamberlain goes undercover

Donned with a fake beard and glasses, Liverpool sent their summer signing into the club store in what turned out to be a hilarious video.

Posing as a regular punter, Oxlade-Chamberlain approached a young Liverpool fan and urged him to buy his very own no. 21 shirt.

The conversation definitely did not go how the England international would've hoped.

Absolutely savage!

Liverpool are currently sixth in the Premier League table - two points and two places below Oxlade Chamberlain's former club Arsenal, who they will visit on December 22.

The 24-year-old refused to sign a new contract in north London and can expect a hostile reception on his return next month.

Oxlade-Chamberlain had less than 12 months remaining on his contract at Arsenal and that certainly helped him force a transfer to the north-west.

Hoping to play in his preferred midfield position, 'The Ox' initially rejected a £40m move to Chelsea because Antonio Conte also wanted to play him as a wing-back.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms