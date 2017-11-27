Paris Saint-Germain paid close to £200 million for Neymar in the summer because they had no doubts whatsoever that the Brazilian forward would produce the goods for them week in, week out.

The 25-year-old scored 105 goals in 186 appearances during his four years with Barcelona while his goalscoring record at international level was nothing short of remarkable.

Neymar was the fourth highest goalscorer in the history of the Brazilian national team when he arrived at the Parc des Princes - and still is, for that matter - a quite magnificent achievement given his age. Only Romario, Ronaldo and the great Pele have scored more goals for the Seleção.

Still, £200 million for an eye-watering fee for the South American, who is expected to help PSG win the Champions League over the next few years.

At the time of writing, it’s certainly been a case of so far, so good.

Neymar has scored 14 goals and registered eight assists in 15 matches for the Parisians - and netted his eighth league goal of the campaign in PSG’s 2-1 victory away at Monaco on Sunday night.

The former Barça star put PSG 2-0 up with a second-half penalty after Edinson Cavani had given the visitors the lead before the break.

Joao Moutinho pulled one back for Monaco with 10 minutes of normal time remaining but that goal proved to be nothing more than a consolation.

Neymar almost produced the assist of the season

It was Neymar, however, who lit up the Stade Louis II with his world-class talent.

He almost produced what surely would have been the assist of the season for Kylian Mbappe before Cavani’s opener - but his big-money teammate missed the target.

Watch it here…

Absolutely outrageous stuff from Neymar.

Neymar's other standout moments v Monaco

The Brazil international also produced several other eye-catching moments of magic during the match…

Video: Neymar's highlights v Monaco

And you can watch his brilliant individual highlights in full here…

PSG firmly on course to win Ligue 1

PSG, who have won 12 of their 14 league matches this season and drawn the other two, remain nine points clear at the top of the Ligue 1 table.

With 45 goals scored and just 10 conceded in the French top flight this season, it seems inevitable that Neymar will finish the campaign with a league winners’ medal.

