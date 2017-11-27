HEAT (10-9) 100; BULLS (3-15) 93

Miami came away with the road win thanks to a balanced offensive showing as six players scored in double figures. Goran Dragic (24/2/3) led the team with Wayne Ellington (19/2/2) and James Johnson (15/7/6) making strong contributions off the bench.

Jerian Grant (24/1/3) had a team-high for Chicago and Denzel Valentine (14/13/7) and Lauri Markkanen (11/10/1) each added doubles in the loss.

SUNS (7-14) 108; TIMBERWOLVES (12-8) 119

Minnesota got back to winning ways as Karl-Anthony Towns (32/12/2) and Taj Gibson (16/14/3) posted double-doubles. Jimmy Butler (25/4/5) and Andrew Wiggins (21/5/4) also had big nights offensively.

Rookie Mike James (26/5/7) led Phoenix in scoring and TJ Warren (18/4/1) had a soiled outing but they couldn’t prevent a third straight defeat.

NETS (7-12) 98; GRIZZLIES (7-12) 88

Brooklyn came away with a win at FedEx Forum thanks to an impressive performance by DeMarre Carroll (24/6/2) who scored a season-high. Trevor Booker (16/11/4) added a double-double off the bench to help snap a three-game losing streak.

Memphis were led in scoring by Tyreke Evans (18/6/3) and Marc Gasol (18/5/1) but the Spaniard didn't play at all in the fourth quarter. The Grizzlies have now lost eight straight.