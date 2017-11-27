Just how much would Barcelona have won without their talisman Leo Messi?

The 30-year-old Argentine forward bagged a breathtaking assist for Jordi Alba in the 82nd minute to secure a 1-1 draw in their top-of-the-table clash with Valencia.

'Los Che' were leading 1-0 through a Rodrigo goal until the Barcelona left-back volleyed in a brilliant late equaliser.

Earlier in the game, the referee wrongly disallowed a perfectly fine Messi goal after Neto fumbled the ball into his own goal.

The whole ball had clearly crossed the line but, to the players bemusement, the linesman refused to raise his flag.

Messi didn't mope about it and later produced a moment of genius to stretch Barcelona's unbeaten run to 19 games.

Messi's incredible assist

He is La Liga's top scorer but has now failed to score in his last six outings for club and country.

Messi failed to get on the scoresheet on Sunday night but played an absolutely integral role in Barcelona's equaliser.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner received the ball 45 yards from goal and produced a short dribble before executing an inch-perfect chipped through ball for Alba.

Barcelona's 28-year-old wing back did the rest.

Fans react on Twitter

It's been 13 years since Messi made his debut but he still continues to surprise fans with the things he is capable of.

Barcelona return to action on Wednesday night when they face Murcia in the second leg of their Copa del Rey match-up.

Alba, who was signed from Valencia in 2012, suggested 'Los Che' are title contenders in his post-match interview.

"We had control of the game," insisted Alba. "But after they got the goal they could have caught us out on the counter-attack. It’s not easy to play here, Valencia are doing really well this season.

"The table shows that they can win the league, they’re one of the candidates. There’s a long way to go, but they’re second for a reason."

