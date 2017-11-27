The Formula One 2017 season came to its conclusion on Sunday in Abu Dhabi after an enticing battle both in the Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championships.

Lewis Hamilton secured his fourth world title, while Mercedes continued their domination for the fourth successive year, winning the title ahead of Ferrari.

Although the winners were decided well ahead of the season finale at the Yas Marina circuit on November 26, drama was aplenty before the race even started.

Much of the focus at Ferrari this campaign has been on Sebastian Vettel as he challenged Hamilton for the highest honours, but it was his teammate Kimi Raikkonen who held the limelight this time around.

The incident took place during the formation lap of the race as all 20 cars warmed up before going all out when the five red lights went off.

Raikkonen, sandwiched between the Red Bull cars of Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen, qualified fifth on Saturday.

Generally, it is seen the drivers going in a zig-zag trajectory at the time of the warm up to build temperature on the tyres so they are up to racing speed right from the start.

On Sunday, the scenario was no different, except that of Raikkonen.

While cars both in front and behind the Finnish ace rapidly embarked on their pursuit to gather heat on to the tyres, Raikkonen was a stark contrast.

He was videoed dashing forward just in a straight line avoiding the popular routine.

Raikkonen is known for his ‘no nonsense attitude’, and there is a reason he is nicknamed ‘The Iceman’.

The former world champion finished fourth, outlasting Verstappen for the entire race, while Ricciardo retired on lap 21 due to a hydraulic problem.

He later described the day-night race as ‘boring’ and felt more like 'endurance racing' as fuel-saving remained the priority for the Scuderia team at the UAE-based track.

Watch his pre-race routine below.

Raikkonen said: “The car was most of the time pretty good, but to be honest it was not a lot to do with racing because the fuel saving was a lot.

“I tried to keep the guys behind, but tried to be on the limits that you're allowed to use so it was a kind of boring race.

“But this is what the rules are and some races it's more and others not. It shouldn't be like that. It's more like endurance racing. But that's how it is.

“It's the rule and we have to respect it. But as racers, nobody's happy because we want to race.”

The 38-year-old is already focusing on 2018 as he believes Ferrari always aim for the biggest accolades and coming second this term was not at all an abysmal showing.

Raikkonen ended by adding: “I don't think it's a shame to come second [in the championship] in the way that we did, but it's not what we want.”

