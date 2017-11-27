Football

Pep Guardiola couldn't resist a dig at Arsene Wenger.

Pep Guardiola aimed a dig at Arsene Wenger after Raheem Sterling won a penalty

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Rarely this season have Manchester City had to fight as hard for a result as they did against Huddersfield.

The Terriers took a shock lead through a Nicolas Otamendi own goal shortly before half-time, but goals from Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling helped Pep Guardiola's men equal a club record of 11 straight victories.

The stat that really matters, of course, is that they are now eight points ahead of second-placed rivals Manchester United, and it's very difficult to see beyond them for the title at the moment.

Were it not for Jonas Lossl, City might have scored a few more, with many expecting them to hand out another thrashing against newly-promoted Town.

Indeed, the hosts were somewhat fortunate that they only conceded just the one spot-kick, as Sterling was involved in two incidents within a minute of each other.

The first, when he was taken out by Lossl, prompted a furious reaction from the England international. Craig Pawson soon made up for it, however, finally awarding a penalty when Sterling was brought down by Scott Malone.

Maybe it was fitting that it was the former Liverpool man who - quite rightly - earned it after Arsene Wenger recently claimed that he "dives very well".

Pep hits back

That was after an incident during City's 3-1 win over Arsenal at the start of November, but the comment still clearly bothers Guardiola.

And the City boss clearly couldn't resist biting back at Le Professeur by having a dig in his post-match interview.

"Two clear penalties. Maybe Arsene will say that is [a] penalty," he joked on Sky Sports, per the Evening Standard.

Guardiola was also full of praise for the 22-year-old's goal, which he slotted home after Lossl had saved from Gabriel Jesus.

Huddersfield Town v Manchester City - Premier League

"Raheem is young. Now he is a winning player. Before he made good actions but now he is winning games," he added.

"We're in November and he's already broken the record [his tally of 12 goals is his best in a Premier League season]. I'm impressed. Not just in terms of how many goals he scores or how many goals he creates but in the game how he keeps the ball.

"Still he's young. If he is able to improve, we are going to be there to help him become a better player. We are so satisfied with his performance."

That performance must feel all the better now that he's been able to prove Wenger wrong.

How highly do you rate Raheem Sterling? Have your say in the comments. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Sergio Aguero
Raheem Sterling
Manchester City
Arsenal
Premier League
Arsene Wenger
Football

Trending Stories

WATCH: Leonard Fournette's heart-warming moment with Jags fan

WATCH: Leonard Fournette's heart-warming moment with Jags fan

Hulk Hogan's son explains what's hindering his return to WWE

Hulk Hogan's son explains what's hindering his return to WWE

The moment Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta entered God mode together v Valencia

The moment Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta entered God mode together v Valencia

WATCH: Fans legitimately went nuts for Leo Messi's phenomenal assist vs Valencia

WATCH: Fans legitimately went nuts for Leo Messi's phenomenal assist vs Valencia

WATCH: Young Liverpool fan brilliantly trolls Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to his face

WATCH: Young Liverpool fan brilliantly trolls Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to his face

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again