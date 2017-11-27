Football

Martin Keown.

Martin Keown was ripped apart by Twitter for what he said about Everton on MOTD2

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown left Match of the Day 2 viewers gobsmacked after making a stunning claim about Everton.

Everton caretaker manager David Unsworth seems unlikely to secure the full-time job after the Blues were thrashed 4-1 by Southampton on Sunday afternoon.

Sitting 16th in the Premier League table, Everton lost 5-1 at home to Atalanta in the Europa League on Thursday night.

"If it's going to be me, then fine and if it's not, let's get somebody in as quickly as possible," said Unsworth after Sunday's pathetic display at Southampton. "We need that to happen fairly quickly. I will back the board whatever they decide to do and what is best for the football club is what I want.

"This group of players is underperforming, whether it is Ronald in charge or me in charge it isn't working.

"There is obviously something not right going into games. On the training field everything looks right, we are getting everything we want out of them. But when we go into a game situation, because our confidence is low, we are conceding far too easily.''

Ronald Koeman, who spent over £140m over the summer, was sacked five weeks ago but the Merseyside club appear no closer to appointing a permanent manager.

Their attempts to bring in Marco Silva from Watford were rejected and Everton could drop into the relegation zone if they lose at home to struggling West Ham on Wednesday evening.

Keown's crazy opinion on Everton v West Ham United

The BBC pundit, who spent four years as an Everton player, caused a stir on social media with his comments on the club's upcoming Premier League fixture.

"They next play West Ham at home," said Keown on MOTD2. "Is there a bigger game in Everton's history? It's massive. They've got to pool together now as a group and the senior players need to come to the fore."

This is the same Everton that have won nine domestic league trophies and five FA Cup's.

Fans slam Keown on Twitter

As could be expected, football fans ripped into the 51-year-old pundit on social media.

