Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta produced an incredible telepathic moment v Valencia

It’s a crying shame that, realistically, we only have another couple of years - if that - of watching the almost telepathic understanding between Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta.

The latter turns 34 in March and could potentially leave the Camp Nou as early as next summer.

But one person who’ll be desperate to see Iniesta stay for at least one or two more seasons is, indeed, Messi.

The two Barcelona superstars have always been on the same wavelength - even though Messi admitted last year that they rarely talk.

"We're more similar in the fact that we don't talk much,” the Argentina international said for the book ‘The Artist: Being Iniesta’. “He sits in one corner, I sit in another. But we cross paths, we connect; with just a look we understand each other. We don't need more than that.

“On the pitch, I like him to be near me, especially when the game takes a turn for the worse, when things are difficult. That's when I say to him: 'Come closer, I want you by my side.' He takes control and responsibility; he leads the team.”

The pair showcase their telepathic understanding v Valencia

Despite the fact they’re now both in their 30s, Iniesta and Messi are still capable of producing magical moments when they’re on the pitch together - as we witnessed at the Mestalla on Sunday night.

Towards the end of the first half, the two maestros carved open Valencia with a succession of lightning-quick passes.

Iniesta got a shot off at the end of the move but Valencia goalkeeper Neto was never seriously troubled.

“It was a one-two in a telephone box there between Messi and Iniesta,” Sky Sports co-commentator Terry Gibson said while the replays were shown. “Absolutely ridiculous.”

Indeed, it was a ridiculous piece of play, and you can watch it here…

Barcelona stay four points clear at the top

Barcelona remain four points clear at the top of La Liga following their 1-1 draw against Los Che.

Valencia v Barcelona - La Liga

The home side took the lead on the hour-mark through Rodrigo, but Jordi Alba’s late equaliser ensured Ernesto Valverde’s side remain unbeaten.

Barcelona
Andres Iniesta
La Liga
