Kylian Mbappe must have had mixed feelings upon his return to Monaco.

Paris Saint-Germain ran out 2-1 winners over the champions thanks to a first-half strike from Edinson Cavani and a Neymar penalty.

However, the last third of that attacking trio struggled to make an impact against his former team-mates.

The 18-year-old missed a host of chances, including three one-on-ones.

In fact, the only interaction the young striker had with the back of the net was when Joao Moutinho's free-kick took a big deflection in off him to provide Monaco with a consolation goal.

Ultimately, the 2017 Golden Boy winner is likely to have the last laugh, as his new club are now nine points ahead of his former employers in Ligue 1.

The teenager won't have been expecting a hero's welcome despite having helped Monaco to the title and Champions League semi-finals last season with 26 goals.

On the night, the Stade Louis II crowd quickly forgot his past contributions and revelled in winding up the starlet.

Mbappe's team-mates rinsed him too

Even his team-mates enjoyed having a joke at his expense, with Thiago Silva revealing how he teased him in the dressing room for his poor display.

"I told him in the locker room that he still thought he was playing for Monaco," Silva said, per Goal.

"He even deflected the ball on their goal!

"But Kylian has a very good start to the season, like Cavani and Neymar."

Since moving to PSG on an initial loan deal, expected to be made permanent for €108million in the summer, he's scored nine goals in all competitions despite having to share the service with Cavani and Neymar.

Even if this was a wasteful performance, the fact that Silva was able to make a joke of it shows his team-mates aren't too concerned as he's generally made the step up quite seamlessly at the Parc des Princes.

Should PSG be expected to win the Champions League this season? Have your say in the comments.

