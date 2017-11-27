Last Monday on Raw, Roman Reigns won the Intercontinental Championship in a match against The Miz in the main event, becoming the ninth Grand Slam Champion in its current format in WWE history (and seventeenth overall) in the process.

An interference attempt during the main event by Cesaro and Sheamus couldn't stop Reigns from defeating The Awesome One and claim the Intercontinental title, making him the second Shield member to become a Grand Slam Champion after Dean Ambrose.

During his interview following his Intercontinental Championship win on Raw, The Big Dog teased starting an Open Challenge for the Intercontinental title, like John Cena did during his time as United States Champion in 2015.

If WWE decides to go through with this, it could provide a lot of mid carders on Raw with an chance in the spotlight, similar to how it did with Cena's Open Challenge, as he wrestled against the likes of Ambrose, Stardust, Bad News Barrett, Kane, Sami Zayn, Neville, Zack Ryder and Cesaro during this period of time.

One superstar has already teased answering the call in the form of Cedric Alexander from the Cruiserweight Division, but since then, another two superstars have put their names forward as the potential first opponent in Reigns' Intercontinental Championship Open Challenge.

One of the superstars that wants to accept the challenge is Jason Jordan, as he says in a short video that his opportunity in the spotlight was taken away from him at Survivor Series, so he has no problem stepping into The Big Dog's yard and throwing him around for a chance at the Intercontinental title.

Another superstar that wants to accept the challenge is Finn Balor, as he responded to a tweet by Reigns that was calling for superstars to step up and challenge him. He said: "@WWERomanReigns 🐶 I won’t just ‘step up’ I’ll step OVER"

The Demon King as well is still putting a lot of emphasis on the word 'Over' in his tweets after reports emerged last week stating that he wouldn't be receiving a Universal Championship match at the Royal Rumble next year because Vince McMahon doesn't think he is over with the WWE fans.

Out of the three superstars that want to accept the challenge, WWE fans want to see Balor get a shot at the Intercontinental title, as this would be the most exciting match and feud to watch unfold. However, it's anyone's guess really as to which superstar will get the opportunity this week on Monday Night Raw.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms