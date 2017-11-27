The return of Tyson Fury is what boxing fans are waiting for.

The likes of Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua and Joseph Parker are all fantastic fighters, but nobody captivates an audience quite like the Gypsy King.

After a prolonged absence from the ring due to personal issues, Fury is eyeing up a sensational comeback in 2018, with Joshua and Wilder both firmly in his sights.

However, in recent days, it has surfaced that there could be another potential mega-fight on the cards, one with Tony Bellew.

The Evertonian fighter was recently left disappointed after David Haye pulled out of their 02 fight on December 17, with a replacement opponent looking less and less likely.

On Saturday's edition of Soccer AM, Bellew openly admitted that he wanted to fight Fury, with the Gypsy King taking to Twitter to state his intention of making the bout happen.

FURY'S REPLY TO BELLEW

Fury's Twitter account has been full of similar posts, with it clear that he has zero respect for Joshua.

However, it appears he does consider Bellew a very worthy opponent judging by his latest quotes about his skills and attributes.

FURY'S BELLEW WORRIES

“He says he’s not frightened of big guys and he wants to fight the biggest of them all. I don’t know how realistic he is with his comments on Soccer AM but that’s another lucrative fight for both fighters and we are in this to make a living and take punches to the face, which would be a good fight for me," Fury said.

“Tony is a quick fighter and with him being a cruiserweight/light heavyweight he will have the speed and movement over me, which could counteract my size, and he also has quite a lot of power. I’ve seen him knock quite a few people out.

“Maybe it’s a difficult fight for me but that’s a fight I would take.”

For once, Fury has adopted a very humble stance towards a potential opponent.

