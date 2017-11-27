Cynics will say that Amir Khan agreed to appear on ‘I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here’ purely for the money - and when you read how much he’s earning, you can understand why.

It was revealed over the weekend - per the London Evening Standard - that Khan has surpassed Katie Price to become the highest paid celebrity ever to appear on ITV’s long-running reality show.

It’s rumoured that the Bolton-born fighter could earn up to £400,000 for his stint in the Australian jungle, which is 10 times the amount of some of his fellow campmates.

There are boxing fans - indeed, as well as boxers - who have lost some respect for Khan for deciding to participate on a reality TV show instead of resurrecting his career.

The 30-year-old hasn’t appeared in the ring since his defeat to Canelo Alvarez back in May 2016 but had been tipped to make a comeback before the end of the year. Instead of entertaining the British public with knockouts, he’s entertaining them by pulling snakes out of holes and screaming.

Eddie Hearn makes a good point about Amir Khan

However, promoter Eddie Hearn disagrees that an appearance on ‘I’m a Celeb’ will be detrimental to Khan’s boxing career.

In fact, he believes the opposite is true.

"Amir is in the jungle - I like that move, I don't mind it," Hearn told Sky Sports. "People take the mickey out of him. The thing is with Amir Khan, sometimes his PR has been poor and he has come across terribly. But when you sit down with him and meet him, I've never left him thinking anything else but 'he's a nice guy'.

"Everyone you speak to says the same thing. Maybe the jungle will give people an opportunity to see the real Amir.

"I thought the snake thing was hilarious - but that's okay because people like you to be exposed and open. He was, and he laughed."

It's hard to argue with any of that

It’s true. We’re seeing the real Amir Khan inside the jungle; the human side of the boxer.

He’s making people laugh and doesn’t appear to be taking himself too seriously. There’s no doubt that the public is warming to him.

Hearn: Khan v Brook could happen next year

Hearn also believes that the long-awaited fight between Khan and Kell Brook could finally take place next year.

“I know they are both coming off losses but they are both elite fighters,” he added.

"The grudge is real. It's an all-British super fight. I'd like to see them both in the ring, getting some wins under their belts, and moving onto some huge fights.

"Amir Khan has achieved a lot in the sport and still has a lot to give. Khan-Brook is still a huge fight.

"I think Kell will return in March, I'm not sure what Amir is going to do. I'd like to see him return in March or April as well, and potentially build towards a fight in the closing period of 2018.

"2018 is the year for that fight. Once we start moving to 2019, have we missed the boat?

"I had a good meeting with Kell Brook [last week]. It looks like he will return in early March at the Sheffield Arena at 154lbs."

