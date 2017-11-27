Official online NBA destination in the UK

Tony Parker.

Tony Parker is ready make long-awaited return from injury for the Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs have not had much luck in the injury department this season but things could finally be looking up at last.

Star point guard Tony Parker has confirmed he will make his long-awaited return to the court in Monday night's clash against the Dallas Mavericks.

The veteran has been out since rupturing his quad tendon during game two of the Spurs' second-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets last year.

The four-time champion was not expected to return until January but is well ahead of schedule to give a huge boost to head coach Gregg Popovich.

Pop revealed last week that the six-time All-Star was on the brink of making his comeback.

"I think [Parker will] be back very soon. For real, sooner than later. And I'm serious. I'm being honest," he said.

Parker took to Facebook to inform Spurs fans of his return from injury by posting the following message:

"Get ready #SpursNation, I'm coming back on tomorrow's game against Dallas! I'm really excited to play again. It has been some tough months with a lot of recovery, patience and mental strength. I wanted to thank everyone who believed in my return. Fans, Family, Friends, my Recovery Team and the San Antonio Spurs, I couldn't have done this without your support.
Go Spurs!"

The 35-year-old may not be the player he once was but his return will bring some stability and experience to the point guard position.

Popovich has been rotating players at the one spot throughout the campaign with Patty Mills, Dejounte Murray and Brandon Paul sharing the minutes.

Golden State Warriors v San Antonio Spurs - Game Three

But Parker will slot back in and be the floor general that San Antonio needs. He has career averages of 16.2 points, 5.8 assists and 2.8 rebounds.

With Kawhi Leonard still absent, the Frenchman's presence will help to bring some playmaking to the court for the team and make life easier for the likes of LaMarcus Aldridge and Pau Gasol to get buckets.

San Antonio Spurs v Denver Nuggets

Of course, having been out for such a long period and with no training camp or pre-season under his belt, Parker will not be overexerted immediately and Popovich will still lean heavily on other players to continue their decent opening to the campaign.

The Spurs currently sit third in the Western Conference with a 12-7 record and have been performing relatively well despite having their star player Leonard out.

NBA
Tony Parker
San Antonio Spurs
Southwest Division
Western Conference
Manu Ginobili
Kawhi Leonard

WATCH: Leonard Fournette's heart-warming moment with Jags fan

Hulk Hogan's son explains what's hindering his return to WWE

The moment Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta entered God mode together v Valencia

WATCH: Fans legitimately went nuts for Leo Messi's phenomenal assist vs Valencia

WATCH: Young Liverpool fan brilliantly trolls Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to his face

