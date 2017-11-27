It has been exactly two years since Tyson Fury last stepped inside the ring to square up against Wladimir Klitschko, a fight that made him the undisputed king of the heavyweight division.

Since that day, Fury’s career trajectory has taken a downward turn, as he was stripped of all his titles following medical investigations and personal issues.

He also had his boxing licence suspended by the British Boxing Board of Control during that period.

However, after months of uncertainty and speculations, the former champion’s UKAD hearing is scheduled for December, where he is hopeful of reclaiming his licence, the first step to get his boxing career on track.

Fury has returned to the gym to be back in shape and has already targeted his first opponent in his comeback route.

Manuel Charr, who won the vacant WBA [Regular] heavyweight title beating Alexander Ustinov via unanimous decision in Germany on Saturday, has been challenged by Fury for a potential bout next year.

He is optimistic of returning to the ring in April or May of 2018.

The Sun quoted the 29-year-old saying: “Mr fit and active, I still today after two and a half years out the ring, by the time I get back in April or May.

“I still believe I can out-box most of these guys."

Fury commended the fighting spirit of Charr and termed his win as a remarkable achievement.

“I watched a fight this evening with Manuel Charr and Alexander Ustinov for the vacant WBA heavyweight title and I’ve got to give credit to both of these guys, they’ve been beaten and battered up and down,” the ex-heavyweight champion added.

“Charr has had an operation where he almost died, got stabbed and had an operation - to end the year the year with a world heavyweight championship and to become the first guy from Lebanon slash Syria to be heavyweight champion of the world - that is an awesome achievement.”

Speaking on his own physique, which is a stark contrast to his previous shape, The Gypsy King stated: “To be brutally honest people would be fooled by the body, I could just jump in the ring tonight and do 10-12 round fight.

"Some people have a natural built in stamina and some people struggle to get it and they work very-very hard to get it but me, I have it for sale - I am 24 stone at the moment but can do 10-12 rounds at practically any pace.

“I think on the return I’m going to aim to be around late 18’s maybe even early 19’s because I am such a big guy. I’m going to try and bulk up a little bit.

“For the comeback fight for somebody like Manuel Charr or somebody not of the great caliber of Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua, Joseph Parker maybe I could come back at 19 odd stone.”

A bout against the newly crowned champion would give him the perfect platform to announce his comeback, according to Fury himself.

"Not many people wanted to see the winning of Charr-Ustinov for the vacant WBA belt but now I think that makes quite a bit of sense because Manuel Charr has just won the belt and I think he makes quite a lot of money through fighting me.

"It also gives me the opportunity to become a two-time heavyweight champion of the world in a relatively comfortable fight that I believe would be comfortable for me in winning."

