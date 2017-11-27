Over the past year, many WWE superstars from the past have returned to the company for another run.

Goldberg returned last year at Survivor Series, producing a shocking win against Brock Lesnar at the show which lead to a run with the Universal Championship before his eventual departure from the company once more after he was defeated by The Beast at WrestleMania 33.

At The Showcase of the Immortals as well, The Hardy Boyz made their return to the WWE, capturing the Raw Tag Team Championship on the same night, and they could be set for a big push once Jeff Hardy returns from injury next year.

Let's not forget Kurt Angle returned to the company as well after being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Now as Raw's general manager, he has also wrestled alongside The Shield at TLC, was part of Raw's team at Survivor Series, and looks set to feud with Triple H in the months to come.

WWE loves it when superstars from the past return to their squared circle, and they usually book them well or at least give them one big push during their time with the company. It comes as no surprise then that one star from the Attitude Era wants to return for one last run before retirement.

In a recent interview with The Delz Show, former Attitude Era star Ken Shamrock said that he's open to coming back to WWE for a match with one of three superstars; Brock Lesnar, Kurt Angle, or The Rock.

The World's Most Dangerous Man also said if WWE was to bring him back for one more run, he would like to have a match for either the Universal Championship or the WWE title.

He said: “In the WWF, or the WWE as they call it now, the one thing that I was not able to capture was that Heavyweight belt. And I’m telling you, I want a chance to be able to go after that belt.”

It shouldn't be too difficult for WWE to bring back Shamrock if they wanted to, and having him face one of the three opponents he mentioned shouldn't be too much of a problem either, so long as The Rock has time for him in his busy schedule.

A clash against either Lesnar or Angle is probably the most likely match to happen since they're both currently signed with the WWE, but a match for a World title might be a bit of a stretch, as WWE may feel he might not be over enough with the fans to warrant a match of that magnitude.

However, the only way to find out if he is over with the WWE fans is to bring him back, and the perfect opportunity for him to come back could be as a surprise entrant at the Royal Rumble in January 2018. We'll just have to wait and see if WWE decides to pull the trigger and bring The World's Most Dangerous Man back to their squared circle.

