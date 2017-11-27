The Memphis Grizzlies' slump continued on Sunday as they were beaten at home by the Brooklyn Nets.

The 98-88 loss at home was the eighth straight defeat for the Tennessee-based franchise and has seen them drop to 7-12 in the Western Conference.

It was their second-lowest points total of the season as they struggled mightily on the offensive end again.

The biggest talking point from the loss to the Nets, however, was head coach David Fizdale's decision to bench star player Marc Gasol for the entire fourth quarter.

The Spaniard leads the team in scoring, rebounds and assists this year but he did not return to the floor as Memphis attempted to make a comeback late in the game after being behind by as many as 19 points.

Speaking after the game, the veteran revealed his frustration at not taking to the court in the final period.

"You take it personally," Gasol said, per ESPN. "Obviously, you get frustrated, and I did, and mad and start wondering."

Despite sitting out the fourth quarter, the three-time All-Star was tied with Tyreke Evans as the leading scorer for the team with 18 points.

This was the first sign of tension within the team as the losing begins to take its toll.

Memphis is already without point guard Mike Conley through injury and is 0-7 without him in the lineup. To add to their injury woes, Chandler Parsons left the game after feeling discomfort in his knee.

On top of their health issues, their best player is now unhappy and it leaves the franchise in disarray.

Gasol has previously publicly stated his displeasure with the way the Grizzlies have been playing and his benching will only anger him more.

"I do not know the why," Gasol said of not playing down the stretch. "It's a first for me, trust me, and I don't like it one bit. I'm more [ticked] than I can show and frustrated.

"If I'm not on the floor, then I'm not valued. I'm sure [the coaching staff] knew that would hurt me the most."

Fizdale explained that he wanted to stick with the lineup on the floor as they were responsible for cutting into Brooklyn's lead and said that he would address any problems with Gasol adding, it was "nothing against him."

"I wanted to see if that group could keep the momentum going, but it didn't work. Sometimes when you take a risk, you may [upset] a player or two.

"That's part of this position. I can own the decision and I have my reasons why. Winning is my only priority."

But winning has been hard to come by for the team and with the young coach already under pressure because of this, falling out with his best player is the last thing he needs.