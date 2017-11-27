Chelsea's visit to Liverpool on Saturday was undoubtedly the standout fixture of the weekend and it certainly delivered.

In the end, Antonio Conte's side snatched a 1-1 draw in the dying minutes courtesy of Willian's lucky strike, after Mohamed Salah had given Jurgen Klopp's side the lead.

The game was littered with quality football, with Eden Hazard really showing why he's one of the finest players in the world.

Liverpool were dominant for large parts of the game, displaying that they certainly are a very capable team.

However, like so many other times this season, they were unable to hold on to their advantage, meaning they lost crucial ground in the battle for top four.

It was certainly not luck on Chelsea's part, with Conte really turning the screw in the latter stages of the game and a tactical analysis video on YouTube shows just how the Italian done it.

VIDEO

The video is intriguing throughout, with Klopp's tactics on how to thwart the Blues in the early stages making for very interesting viewing. The press and use of Daniel Sturridge as almost a hold up striker really did work.

However, the tail end of the video points out how the introduction of Cesc Fabregas and Pedro Rodriguez proved decisive.

Fabregas' passing in particular was the most effective weapon with Liverpool sitting deep, due to the fact that Sturridge had been replaced by Gigi Wijnaldum.

There was a huge element of fortune about the equaliser, but it was still a tactical masterclass by Conte.

PRICELESS POINT FOR CHELSEA

In truth, the result will feel like a loss for Liverpool, while the Blues can leave knowing they picked up a vital draw at one of the toughest grounds.

Catching Manchester City looks near enough impossible right now, but Chelsea certainly have the tools to usurp United in the table at the very least.

In the midweek round of fixtures, the Blues host Swansea at Stamford Bridge in what should be a routine victory, while Liverpool make the difficult journey to Stoke.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms