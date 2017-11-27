France won a 10th Davis Cup title after Lucas Pouille beat Belgium’s Steve Darcis in a decisive final rubber in Lille on Sunday.

Pouille’s comfortable 6-3, 6-1, 6-0 victory gave the hosts a 3-2 win and their first title since 2001, following defeats in the final in 2002, 2010, and 2014.

The end of their drought, and the end of their unlucky curse, and boy were they delighted to secure the victory.

France started the final day of singles with a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five tie, but David Goffin overcame Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 7-6 (7/5), 6-3, 6-2 to take it to a decider.

Pouille, the world number 18, however, was never threatened by an opponent ranked 58 places below him and after taking the opening set, reeled off 12 unanswered games for an emphatic victory.

A memorable moment to end a memorable year of tennis action, with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's resurgence taking the game to the next level.

However, it was neither of them on show during the Davis Cup final, and maybe, just maybe, tennis fans saw a glimpse into the future with some of the names on show.

In the below video, you can see the winning point from Pouille, and the incredible reaction from his French teammates after victory and the title was secured.

“This is a feeling from another world,” Pouille told atpworldtour.com.

“There are no words needed, just look at the atmosphere and hear the emotion.

“I am so proud of my team, we really wanted this trophy. After 16 years, we finally got it, I’m very happy.”

Below you can watch an incredible video of France's road to the Davis Cup, provided by their official Twitter account.

