Manchester United could be without Romelu Lukaku for the next few weeks after the Belgian striker was caught on camera kicking Brighton defender Gaetan Bong moments before Lewis Dunk’s own goal on Saturday afternoon.

The Football Association are aware of the incident, according to the Daily Mail, and will study referee Neil Swarbrick’s report before viewing additional footage.

If the FA believe Lukaku is guilty of violent conduct, he will miss Saturday’s trip to Arsenal and the huge clash against Manchester City on December 10. Depending on when the ban is announced, he would also either miss Tuesday’s clash against Watford or the home match against Bournemouth on December 13.

If Match of the Day has been your only source of Premier League news over the past couple of days then you might not even know what everyone’s talking about.

Despite the fact the incident was pretty clear, MOTD host Gary Lineker and pundits Alan Shearer and Jermaine Jenas didn’t even mention it.

This led to an angry reaction from many viewers on social media, outraged at how such a big talking point had been overlooked.

Had Swarbrick and his assistants spotted the incident, the goal might have been chalked off and Brighton could have left Old Trafford with a point.

Lineker and Shearer - and probably Jenas, too - have received plenty of messages on Twitter over the past 48 hours, asking why they chose to ignore the incident.

Lineker hits back at those blasting him and MOTD

Well, Lineker finally snapped this morning, replying to one banter account which criticised MOTD for their error.

“We didn’t see it at the time,” the former England striker hit back. “We had 5 games to watch at 3pm. Wasn’t mentioned by a single Sunday newspaper. Only came to light after a few Brighton fans mentions on Twitter late on Saturday night. Certainly was not a decision to not show it. 🙄“

So, there you have it. Rather than a deliberate attempt to gloss over the incident, it seems Lineker and his colleagues simply didn’t see it.

Not everyone believes him

However, judging by the replies, it seems not everyone believes Lineker’s version of events…

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms