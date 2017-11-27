Liverpool's bench was the major talking point before and after their 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

Jurgen Klopp defied expectations by naming Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino among the substitutes - which made it all the more frustrating for their fans when the Reds were finally pegged back by Willian's flukey - or potentially genius, whichever way you look at it - effort.

What particularly upset Klopp, however, was that he tried to bring on Adam Lallana shortly before the equaliser, only for Michael Oliver to claim he was taking too long.

"I was angry because we wanted to change the system and we couldn’t because of the referee," he explained after the game.

"The referee didn’t give us this opportunity he said it was taking too long. I don't understand it. How can that take too long?"

With the scores level, he then proceeded to introduce Mane and Lallana - too little, too late, it seemed, as they didn't have time to impact the score.

Klopp's on-field row with Mane subsequently made plenty of headlines - yet they weren't the only members of Liverpool's staff who were raging at conceding so late on.

Liverpool argue among themselves

The Times have described a "furious bust-up" between assistant manager Zeljko Buvac and goalkeeping coach John Achterberg, all over the failed Lallana substitution.

It's claimed Achterberg is responsible for speaking to the officials about substitutions and bizarrely, Liverpool were asked six times whether they wanted to make a change.

Presumably, he said no. When Willian then found the back of the net, Buvac was reportedly so angry he refused to speak to Achterberg.

Quite what Klopp made of all this, if he was even aware of it, you have to wonder.

It certainly makes his claim that it was Oliver who messed up his substitutions sound a little strange.

Until now, Liverpool will have been thankful that this feud managed to slip under the radar. All the talk post-match focused on the brilliance of Mohamed Salah and Eden Hazard and Chelsea's astute defensive tactics.

The Reds will look back at it as two points dropped given how late they conceded, but a draw was probably a fair result.

