Paige potentially teasing her first feud opponent following her WWE return

Last week on Monday Night Raw, Paige made her first WWE appearance in over a year when she returned to the ring and attacked several members of the Raw Women's division.

The former Divas Champion made a big impact upon her return to the WWE after a year off due to a neck injury. Alongside the debuting Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, Paige returned and attacked Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Mickie James, as well as Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss in the backstage area.

Now as a heel and part of a very interesting stable after they attacked many members of the Raw Women's division, there are now many possible opponents which the British superstar can feud with inside the squared circle.

Paige's first feud opponent may have revealed themselves on Twitter, as they sent a tweet out to the former Divas Champion in response to what they did last week on Monday Night Raw.

Asuka looks ready to take on Paige, as she reflected on the fact that Paige is part of a stable and needs help to get her work done, saying in a tweet to the British superstar: "@RealPaigeWWE you brought back up, why? You aren’t ready for Asuka either? 🤡"

Paige simply replied: "Stop..you're not that special. 😘." One could take this as though the wheels have been set in motion for a possible clash between these two very soon inside the ring.

Not only would this be Paige's first WWE feud in over a year, but this would also be The Empress of Tomorrow's first singles feud and first true test since being called up to the main roster in October from NXT.

So far, Asuka has only had a match with Emma at TLC (who was fired by WWE not long after), as well as being part of the Raw Women's team at Survivor Series against the SmackDown Women's team, where she was the sole survivor of the match.

This would be an interesting feud for both superstars, as it would be a true test to see how both women can perform, especially in the case of Paige since she has been out of the main roster since for over a year.

Both women have excellent in-ring skills and Paige can lead the promos on the mic. It's too early to call who would go over in this feud too since Paige is only just returning and Asuka is still undefeated. This should be a good feud to watch if WWE decides to go through with it.

p1bvukdh031l0ra5sncspn45f49.jpg

