The New York Knicks have a superstar in the making with Kristaps Porzingis and he has quickly taken to becoming the face of the storied franchise.

With each game this season, the Latvian is showing he's the real deal and is proving the organisation was right to trade Carmelo Anthony and make him the team's leader.

Being the star player in the league's biggest market brings its obvious pressure but the power forward has taken it all in his stride and is thriving with the responsibility of reviving New York basketball.

Porzingis is making an early case for MVP this year as he's averaging a career-high 27.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game.

The 22-year-old will be proud to know that his performances have caught the attention of a legendary NBA center.

Former Houston Rockets star and two-time champion Hakeem Olajuwon has been impressed by the Knicks big man and says he would love to work with him but doesn't believe he needs much help.

“I think [he makes it] easy,’’ Olajuwon said, per the New York Post. “He’s very skilled, very smart. The height he has the advantage in the post. The guy that got skill in the post game, he’s already amazing. It gets much easier for him.”

The former MVP and 12-time All-Star has worked with many players in the offseason over the years helping them with their post moves, including LeBron James.

Unfortunately, Olajuwon was unable to see Porzingis live on Saturday when the Rockets hosted the Knicks as he sat out the contest.

One of the main improvements in KP's game this year has been in the post and "The Dream" says this is what makes him virtually unstoppable.

“Everyone can always get stronger,’’ Olajuwon said. “But he’s fantastic, always plays with confidence, has a lot of moves, shooting threes. I think the post game is most important because of his length. He’s so skilled he can do whatever he wants on the floor.”

The pair may not have had the chance to work together but Porzingis admits he has watched a lot of films of Olajuwon, even though he hasn't perfected the Nigerian's signature move.

“I’ve tried the Dream Shake, but I wouldn’t say I can do it like him. Not close," he said.

After losing back-to-back road games, New York will be glad to return home for their next encounter where they are 9-3 this season.

They entertain the Portland Trail Blazers and will hope to have their prized asset back in the lineup.