It’s almost 12 months since Carlos Tevez signed for Shanghai Shenhua, which means the Argentine striker has earned close to £30 million for his stint in China so far.

Tevez became the highest-paid player in football history when he left Boca Juniors for Shanghai last December. By the time December 29 rolls around, the South American will have pocketed an eye-watering £31,980,000 from his current employers.

Earning a staggering £615,000 a week in China, Tevez will receive £63,960,000 from Shenhua if he stays until December 2018, when his two-year contract expires.

On the basis of his first 11 months in China, however, Shenhua must feel they’ve made an extremely expensive mistake.

In 20 appearances in China, Tevez has managed to score just four goals for Shenhua, who currently sit 11th in the Chinese Super League (CSL) - which is just four places above the relegation zone.

Supporters of the CSL outfit must have feared the worst when Tevez failed to prevent his new club from being knocked out of the Asian Champions League in the qualifying stage on his debut back in February.

His heart didn’t appear to be in it then, and certainly doesn’t appear to be in it now.

In fact, his spell in China appears to be over after he flew home to Argentina, just as his team won the Chinese FA Cup with victory over rivals Shanghai SIPG.

What football fans in China are saying about Tevez

This is according to Catalan newspaper Sport, who understand that Chinese football fans have all been saying the same thing about Tevez lately.

Distinctly unimpressed by his underwhelming performances and questionable attitude, fans in China have labelled Tevez “very homesick boy” - a nod, as Sport point out, to his penchant for flying back to Argentina at signs of trouble.

Manchester City supporters will be able to empathise.

Tevez left out of squad for Chinese FA Cup final

Tevez, who has only played half of Shenhua’s matches this year, was not involved in the Chinese FA Cup final first leg or Sunday’s second leg.

After failing to make the squad, he jetted home to his home country, but Shenhua coach Wi Jingui surprisingly refused to criticise his star player.

"He wasn't named in the squad so he made the decision to go back to Argentina. I understand why -- a player of his high level," Wu said.

"Tevez has made a great contribution, especially in the FA Cup, he's not like the person that people say -- he is hardworking in training, training twice a day, morning and afternoon.

"He did a great job and technically he's a great player."

This is probably just his way of keeping Tevez sweet because it seems almost every football fan in China would disagree with that assessment.

